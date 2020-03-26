ALVO – Carleen Joy Dowding, 76, of Alvo, passed away March 25, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1943 in Lincoln, to Paul B. and Pauline O. (Wall) Johnson.
Carleen worked for School District 145 as transportation director for 20 years. She was a bus driver for 30 years before taking the role as director, working for the district for 50 years.
Carleen was a member of the Eagle United Methodist Church. For over 50 years she was the leader of Western Feeders 4-H club and attended many county fairs, the state fair and AK-SAR-BEN livestock shows.
Survivors include her son, Lynn Dowding, Jr. (fiancé Tiffany Beck); daughters, Cindy Friedrichsen, Debbie Hennessy and Vicki (Todd) Larsen; grandchildren, Shane (Keely) Hennessy, Justin Hennessy, Nicolette Larsen (fiancé Nicholas Urban), Mickayla Larsen, Brandy Friedrichsen; great-grandchildren, Arthur and Harvey Hennessy; grandpuppy, Miss Bell; brothers, Marlan (Mary) Johnson and Harlan Johnson; brothers-in-law, Lyle (Diana) Dowding and Dean (Gloria) Dowding and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lynn Sr., daughter Lori and son-in-law Michael Friedrichsen.
A closed service will be held Saturday, March 28 at 10:30 a.m. at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel. Livestream 10 minutes prior to service time at RoperandSons.com/livestream.
There will be limited visitation Friday, March 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be designated at a later date.
“Hugs from Home” project or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.