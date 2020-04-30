Lauren Marie Celesky CERESCO - Lauren Marie Celesky, 26, of rural Ceresco, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home in rural Ceresco. She was born April 26, 1993 in Omaha, to Mark and Lori (Rodis) Celesky. Lauren graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 2011 and later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in elementary and special education. Recently, Lauren managed the Swimtastic Swim School in west Omaha and she was a past third grade teacher at St. John the Apostle Catholic School in Lincoln. Lauren's love of children went beyond the classroom by mentoring at St. John's through "Girls on the Run." She also could be found at Vala's Pumpkin Patch, participating in shows with her father and managing the pony rides. Lauren enjoyed music, attending concerts and singing. She was very creative and she loved art. Most of all she loved her family and her dog, Scarlett. She is survived by her parents, Mark and Lori Celesky; siblings, Lindsey Celesky, John Celesky, Lara Celesky and Hunter Celesky; grandmother, Betty Celesky; uncles and aunts, Diane Celesky, Tom and Marla Rodis, Denise and Gerald Ar-nold, Ralph and Paula Day and Rodger and Susan Brown as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, John Celesky, Tom and Jeannette Rodis and cousin, Erin Keeler. Mass of Christian Burial was held on April 25 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Concelebrants were the Rev. Joseph Faulkner and the Rev. Cyrus Rowan. Interment was at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Lauren had a great love of children, so memorials can be directed to the family for future designation of a children's charity. A celebration of life will be held by Lauren's family at a later date. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements were made by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
