Cernik, Frank

Frank Bernard Cernik WAHOO - Frank Bernard Cernik, 91, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Feb. 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bessie Cernik; sister, Marie Smith and sister-in-law, Elaine Cernik. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Diane Cernik and Julie Chochon (Scott); sons, Scott Cernik (Pam) and Kevin Cernik; stepchildren, Joni Albers (Rick) and Jami Snow (Mitch); eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Cernik and brother- in-law, Don Smith. Family received friends Sunday at the West Center Chapel, where a vigil service was held later in the evening. Burial was Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna. Graveside services were held at the St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna. Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-cutler. www.heafeyheafey.com
