Cheryl L. Lanik

WAHOO – Cheryl L. (Sheary) Lanik, 58, of Wahoo entered into rest on July 22, 2019, at her home surround by family. She was born May 28, 1961 in Lincoln to Edward “Lefty” and Rosilyn (Fahleson) Sheary. Cheryl graduated from Waverly High School and attended Wayne State College. On June 21, 2013, she was married to David C. Lanik in Miami, Okla.
Through the years, Cheryl worked for Provident Federal, Wahoo Super and University of Nebraska – ENREC. Cheryl enjoyed Husker Baseball, hockey, walking with her dog, Sandy, shopping with her daughter and granddaughter, grandkids’ activities, tractor pulls and flea markets.
She is survived by husband, David C. Lanik; children, Cassie (Nic) Hitz of Eagle, Chad (Becca) Lanik of Wahoo and Kristin Ceballos of Lincoln; grandchildren, Taylor Hitz, Adeline Lanik, Katherine Lanik, Dustin Woita, Kamryn Sannicks, Kaleigh Sannicks, Karl (Noah) Sannicks III and Braxton Ceballos; parents, Edward “Lefty” and Rosilyn Sheary; siblings, Jenifer (Paul) Slotsve and John (Tina) Sheary; mother-in-law, Joyce Lanik; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandparents; father-in-law, Godfrey Lanik; and nephews, Matthew Styskal and Joel Styskal.
Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 25 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m., Friday at Bethlehem Covenant Church in Waverly, with Pastor Dan Olson officiating. Interment is at Bethlehem Covenant Cemetery in Waverly.
Memorials may go to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Hospice and Home Health of Saunders County. Online condolences may be left at www.marcysvoboda.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.