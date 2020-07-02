Chmelka, Geraldine

Geraldine M. Chmelka WAHOO - Geraldine M. Chmelka, 91, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born Nov. 6, 1928 in Clarkson, to Joe and Blanche (Bos) Jonas. Her parents moved to Fremont where she graduated from Fremont High School. Following graduation, Geraldine worked as a private secretary for Reynolds Insurance Agency until she was married. On June 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to Joe F. Chmelka Sr. of Prague, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Geraldine was a homemaker and also worked as cook at Saunders County Care Center and Reliable Services. She enjoyed her family, gardening, sewing and crossword puzzles. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Colon and St. Ann Altar Sodality. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Chmelka Sr.; parents, Joe and Blanche Jonas; granddaughter, Amber Styskal; brother, Joe Jonas and sister, Darlene Hurlbut. She is survived by her daughters, Sandi (Michael) Prokash of Green Bay, Wis., Salli (Dan) Kemerling of Wahoo and Ann (Richard) Styskal of Lincoln; sons, Gary (Gloria) Chmelka of Lincoln, David Chmelka of Seymour, Wis. and Joe Jr. (Leslie) Chmelka of Cedar Bluffs; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dennis Jonas and David (Jane) Jonas and many nieces and nephews. A private family service was held. Interment was at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo. Memorials can be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Colon or Hospice and Home Health of Saunders County. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.