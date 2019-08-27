WAHOO – Christopher A. Maly, 64, of Wahoo entered into rest on Aug, 22, 2019 at his home in Wahoo. He was born Feb, 28, 1955 in Wahoo to Raymond and Rosemary (Hladik) Maly.
Chris was a fighter and proved this frequently throughout his life, most notably in 1973, when he was just 17 years old and pronounced dead on the scene of a horrible car accident. Against all odds, Chris survived that first night. Doctors told his family that if Chris ever woke up “his only future was as a vegetable who could not eat by mouth, walk or talk.” Chris not only woke up, he defied all odds by regaining the ability to eat, walk and talk.
Nothing kept Chris down, having missed the last semester of his high school career, he decided to return to school and finish his education. He earned his GED in 1976 and 2 years later graduated from Central Technical School in Hastings as a Chef. He lived by his life motto "just don't give up."
Chris was married in 1979 and became the father to twin sons, Eric and Aaron, shortly after. He had a close relationship with his son, Eric, and set a great example for him, living with passion and determination despite life's setbacks.
Chris lived a full, happy life, surrounded by supportive friends and family. Always one to have a long chat over a beer at Maly's Landing or the Wahoo Eagle's Club, once he was your friend he was your friend for life.
Chris was a member of the Wahoo Eagle's Club, where he served as chaplain, inside guard and outside guard. He loved to cook and he loved to eat.
He is survived by son, Eric Maly of Lincoln; father, Raymond Maly of Wahoo; siblings, Gaylen (Jill) Maly of Phoenix, Ariz., Michael (Lesley) Maly of Wahoo, Mona Rae (Renick) Martin of Cedar Park, Texas, Kevin (Tina) Maly of Phoenix, Ariz.; his beloved cat, Fluffy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, Aaron Ray Maly; mother, Rosemary Maly; and sister, Ann Renae Maly.
Funeral Service is 2 p.m., Tuesday at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Make a donation in lieu of flowers. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
