Comstock, Lyle

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR LANCASTER...NORTHEASTERN SEWARD...SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER AND SOUTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES... AT 1128 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 5 MILES SOUTHEAST OF VALPARAISO TO 5 MILES SOUTHEAST OF PLEASANT DALE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 45 MPH. THE STRONGEST PORTION OF THE STORM IS LIKELY TO IMPACT LINCOLN. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERSREPORTED 60 MPH WIND IN SEWARD WITH THIS STORM. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. WIND DAMAGE IS ALSO LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. THESE SEVERE STORMS WILL BE NEAR... NORTHWEST LINCOLN AROUND 1130 PM CDT LINCOLN AND WAVERLY AROUND 1140 PM CDT. HICKMAN AND BENNET AROUND 1150 PM CDT. PANAMA AROUND 1155 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE DAVEY, BRANCHED OAK STATE RECREATION AREA, SPRAGUE, MALCOLM, RAYMOND, PAWNEE STATE RECREATION AREA, STAGECOACH STATE RECREATION AREA, DENTON, WAGON TRAIN STATE RECREATION AREA AND CERESCO. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 385 AND 414. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. PEOPLE OUTSIDE SHOULD MOVE TO A SHELTER, INSIDE A STRONG BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...70MPH