Karen Daly WAHOO - Karen Daly, 77, passed away Dec. 5, 2019. She was born in Oak Park, Ill. to Walter N. and Evelyn Blake. During World War II, she lived with her mother and her grandparents, Warren and Ann Griesbaum, whom she especially loved and whom she valued all of her life. As an adult, she earned her BSN. She worked in Chicago where she made lifelong friends who saw the integrity that she brought into her work. She then relocated to Wahoo to be near family and worked for Hos- pice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County. Karen displayed a strong gift of compassion that touched so many people's lives. She was a devoted mother, a loving family member, and a committed R.N. She also had a great affection for "lost pets" and was an avid supporter of the SCLP Pet Rescue in Wahoo, giving many "lost friends" a loving home. Karen is remembered for her special gifts. She is survived by one daughter, Kirsten Amies-maier, her brother Robert Blake (Donna), her sister Kim Brodahl (David), and many nieces and nephews. "Words cannot express the unconditional love she had for her daughter and family." A private family memorial will be held. Memorials have been established to Saunders County Lost Pets, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.