Dauel, Gladys

Gladys M. Dauel WAHOO - Gladys M. Dauel, 98, of Wahoo, died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Wahoo. She was born May 5, 1921 at Colon, to Fred and Inez (Pearson) Milton. She married Abner H. Dauel in Malmo on May 5, 1942, and moved to the family farm near Malmo. Gladys was a member of Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo. She and Abner were Aksarben members and especially enjoyed attending the live entertainment shows. They also played bingo whenever the opportunity presented itself. In addition to working around the farm, Gladys kept an immaculate house for her husband and children. She planted a large garden each spring and enjoyed the bounty all through winter. Gladys faithfully followed her children's and grandchildren's activities. Gladys and Abner moved to Wahoo in 1977 after retiring from farming. At the time of Abner's death on Feb. 10, 2006, they had shared 63 years of marriage. Gladys is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Larry and Debra Dauel of Malmo; son-in-law Wayne Pokorny of Malmo; grandchildren Aaron (Brenda) Dauel of Omaha, Torrey Dauel of Papillion; great-grandchildren Addison Dauel of Omaha, Damon Dauel of Omaha; step-grandchildren Darrick (Rachel) Urbanek of Kasson, Minn., Andrea (Eric) Svoboda of Brainard, Bryce (Corey) Urbanek of Kearney; nine step-great-grand- children; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ab-ner; daughter Phyllis Pokorny; sisters Hazel Hanke, Jean Hasselquist and Arlene Miller and a step-great-granddaughter. Services were held Wednesday morning at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials may be given to family's choice. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
