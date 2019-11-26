MAYFIELD, Ky. – David Allen Berry, 94, recently of Mayfield, Ky., formerly of Lincoln, died Nov. 22, 2019 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Ky.
Dave married the love of his life, and spent the rest of his life devoted to her, and to their children, and found his greatest joys in his family.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Faye Erskine Berry of Mayfield, Ky., recently of Lincoln; son, Stacy Berry and wife, Sandy of Bardwell, Ky.; daughter, Reve Berry; daughter-in-law, Cathy Berry of Russell, Kan.; grandson, Michael Berry of Delton, Fla.; sister, Helen Shotwell of Canyon Lake, Texas; and nephew, Neal Shotwell of Austin, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Allie Berry, and by his eldest son, Neal Berry.
Dave served in the US Army Air Forces during World War II, and then attended Kansas State University. He co-owned and operated a dairy operation for 16 years with his father; owned and operated a motel in Stockton, Kan; worked as an electrician assistant; served as inspector for the State of Nebraska; worked as applicator and handyman for Hayman Fertilizer; and as maintenance manager and purchasing agent for Lincoln Plating Company, retiring in 1999 at age 75. He enjoyed working with his hands, including woodworking, landscaping, and gardening.
Dave served as youth sponsor for the United Methodist Church in Cortland for several years; he later became a Lay Minister, serving in several churches including Waverly United Methodist Church in Waverly, which was the family’s home church. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to CHI Hospice, 245 South 84th Street, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68510
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.