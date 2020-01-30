WAVERLY – Donald M. Haase, 82, of Waverly, passed away Jan. 26, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1937 in Prairie Home, to Albert F. “Pat” and Ruth E. (Hall) Haase.
Donald served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Waverly. Donald retired in 1993 after 24 years as director of computer operations for Woodmen Accident and Life.
Family members include his nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Bob) Lewis of Plano, Texas, Paula (Jared) Whittemore of Conifer, Colo., Diane (Scott) Bloch, Greenwood of Rob (Karen) Balogh of Aurora, Colo., David Haase of Omaha; sister-in-law, Evelyn Haase of Ashland and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Freeman Haase and sister, Margaret Balogh.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6 at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 108 51 North 148th Street, Waverly.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Feb. 2 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly, with Pastor Jacob Cloud officiating.
Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly.
Memorials have been established to First United Methodist Church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly, NE 68462.
Condolences may be sent online at Roperandsons.com.
