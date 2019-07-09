PRAGUE – Dorothy Ann Vavak, 88, of Prague passed away July 7, 2019 at Oxbow Assisted Living in Ashland.
She was born July 26, 1930 on a farm near Prague to Emil and Marie (Vasa) Polacek. She was a graduate of Prague High School and married Lester Vavak on Feb. 9, 1948. They were married for 66 years, before his death on Dec. 3, 2014.
Dorothy was the postmaster of the Prague Post Office for four decades. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague and the Altar Society. She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino, tending to her plants and flower garden and winning at cake walks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester; sisters, Agnes, Margaret and Julia; and brothers, Frank, John and Emil.
She is survived by her five children, Ellen Hargus of San Diego, Calif., Leslie (Deanna) of Elkhorn, Peter (Deanna) of Ashland, Kristin (Don) Hilgenkamp of Lincoln and Timothy (Diane) of Carroll, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 11, with a 7 p.m. rosary all at St. John the Baptist Church in Prague. Mass of Christian burial is 10 a.m., Friday, July 12. Concelebrants are Rev. Val Bartek and Rev. William Holoubek. Interment is at the Prague National Cemetery.
Memorials may go to Prague Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be left at www.marcysvoboda.com.
