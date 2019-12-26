FAIRMONT –Dorothy Jean Ballou, 85, of Fairmont, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Fairview Manor in Fair-mont.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, with Vicar Tim Sta-cy officiating.
Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
