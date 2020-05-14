LeRoy (Roy) F. Eaton ASHLAND - LeRoy "Roy" F. Eaton, 90, of Ashland, passed away April 28, 2020 at Brighton Gardens in Omaha. He was born March 30, 1930 to Paul and Lillian Eaton in Ashland. Roy served in the U.S. Coast Guard entering on Oct. 18, 1948 and being honorably discharged on April 17, 1952. He was united in marriage to Donna Beedle at the United Methodist Church in Ashland. Roy had a long career as a photo finishing engineer working for various companies around the country. He enjoyed traveling the United States with his wife Donna and taking a trip to England. He was also a Scottish Rite 33rd Degree Mason. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lillian; wife, Donna; sister, Pauline Radenslaben and daughter, Cynthia. He is survived by his brother, Bernard (Laurie) Eaton and son, David Eaton. Graveside services, with military honors will be held Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Jeff Thurman will officiate. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 129 and the U.S. National Guard. Memorials may be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
