MALMO – Edward D. Kremlacek, 88, of Malmo, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Nov. 17, at his home surrounded by family in rural Malmo. He was born Oct. 14, 1931 in Prague to Jerry and Agnes (Maly) Kremlacek. On Sept. 13, 1955, Edward was united in marriage to Lucille Koranda at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi.
Edward was a lifelong farmer who loved trees and always put his family first. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a military police officer during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church where he was a choir member for many years. Edward was a member of American Legion Post 232, FCSLA WO17, Nebraska Czechs of Saunders County and the Nebraska Nut Growers Association.
He is survived by wife of 64 years, Lucille Kremlacek; daughter, Christine (Douglas) Kavan; grandchildren, Michael (Heather) Kavan, Adam (Samantha) Kavan, Melissa (Mitch) O’Reilly, Paul (Sheila) Kavan, Phillip (Katelyn) Kavan, Thomas (Dana) Kavan and Peter Kavan; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Urban; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Angela Marie Kavan; parents, Jerry and Agnes Kremlacek; brothers-in-law, Ray Urban and Edmund Koranda.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 2880 County Road O, Plasi. The celebrant will be the Rev. Benjamin Rynearson.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 20 5 to 7 p.m. with 7 p.m. rosary all at church.
Interment will be at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery. Military honors will be performed by the U.S. Air Force and American Legion Post 232.
Memorials have been established to Saunders County Catholic Schools.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
