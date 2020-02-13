Richard J. Eggers YUTAN - Richard J. Eggers, 63, of Yutan, died Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 at his home. He was born Aug. 25, 1956 in Wahoo to John and Miriam (Jones) Eggers. He married Cynthia Trost on July 22, 1978 in Yutan. Rick was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. He worked for many years as an animal control supervisor at Shering-Plough Pharmaceuticals and later worked as a job coach for Region V Services. In addition to his wife, Cindy, Rick is survived by his son Josh Eggers of Yutan; daughter and son-in-law Charissa and Dusty Timm of Elkhorn; brother John T. (Glenda) Eggers of Loveland, Colo.; grandchildren Levi Eggers and Auggie and Johnee Timm and niece Stacey Herron and family. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.
