Eunice Brodahl

WAHOO – Eunice (Uny) Brodahl died peacefully, surrounded by family on Aug, 16, 2019. She was born in 1921 to George and Minnie Olson on a farm south of Wahoo. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Grace Lutheran Church. She graduated from Luther Academy and Luther College, where she studied piano and organ.
Uny was a school teacher for three years and then worked for the Navy in California during World War II. She loved music. She was an organist at Grace Lutheran Church and sang in the choir.
On Aug. 29, 1947, she married Don Brodahl and joined Bethlehem Lutheran Church and sang in the choir. She was known to gather family around the piano and sing songs during the holidays.
Uny was active in the PEO sisterhood and American Legion Auxiliary, both over 70 years. She forged many lasting friendships through those organizations, which she cherished all her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don Brodahl; eldest son, John Brodahl; parents, George and Minnie Olson; brother, Vernon Olson; sisters, Signe Warner and Lavern Larson; brother-in-law, Carl Larson; and nephew Lael Larson.
She is survived by her sons, Tim (Kathy) Brodahl, David (Kim) Brodahl, Mark (Mary) Brodahl; daughter-in-law, Jeanette (John) Brodahl; 14 grandchildren, Eric (Jill) Brodahl, Beth (Sean) Frederickson, Mandy (Matt) Freitag, Katie Brodahl, Adam (Danniell) Brodahl, Aaron (Ashlyn) Brodahl, Andrew (Toya) Brodahl, Alejandra Brodahl, Michael Brodahl, Megan (Matt) Wiebke, Melissa Brodahl, Molly Brodahl, Emily (Josh) Discher, and Alison Brodahl (Austin Tebo, fiancé); many great grandchildren; nephew, Tim (Paula) Larson; and nieces Marla Larson and Wendy Warner.
Memorial service is 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment is at Sunrise Cemetery. Memorials may go to the church or to Hospice and Home Healthcare of Saunders County.
Pruss Nabity Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.
