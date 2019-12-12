Richard (Dick) Filbrandt LINCOLN - Richard "Dick" Filbrandt, 78, of Lincoln (formerly Auburn), passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Lincoln. Survivors include his wife Betty of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey Richard and Kathy Filbrandt of Lincoln; daughter and son-in-law Jodee Ann and Max Stone of Palacios, Texas; grandchildren Jeffrey Ryan and wife Daniela Filbrandt, Ashley Lyn and wife Natalie Bohn; great-grandchildren Mateo Elzi and Rio Clyde Filbrandt; step-grandchildren Courtney and husband Jeremy Bowlsby, Kaylee and husband Kenny McDole; step-great-grandchildren Penelope and Jadie Bowlsby, Kenlee McDole; sister Nancy (James) Boyles of Wahoo; brother Michael (Dawn) Filbrandt of Elkhorn; other relatives and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. at Hemm-ingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Family will greet friends at the White Horse in Johnson at 4:30 after the service to share fellowship and memories. Casual dress is encouraged for the service. Memorials in lieu of flowers have been established to Tabitha Hospice. Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn in charge of arrangements.
