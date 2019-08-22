Steven A. Fisher ASHLAND - Steven A. Fisher, 60, of Ashland and formerly of North Platte, passed away Aug. 10, 2019 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. He was born Jan. 18, 1959 at North Platte to Dutch and Betty (Rosendahl) Fisher. Steve was an entrepreneur who dedicated much of his early career managing and operating restaurants for Pizza Hut and Boston Market before becoming a franchisee with Schlotzsky's Deli in Lincoln and Omaha. Steve was a very caring and generous father, friend, and brother. He enjoyed sharing his unique taste in music with those around him. Steve had a tremendous work ethic and believed in both working hard and playing hard. If Steve wasn't working in the restaurants, working on cars, helping his boys, or attending wrestling tournaments, you would be likely to find him alongside his friends or family riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, or trackside at the races. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Dutch and Betty Fisher, and brother-in-law, Gilbert Sonneman. Steve is survived by sons, Benjamin Fisher of Omaha, Joshua Fisher of Columbus, Mont., Walker Fisher of Billings, Mont. and Mike Bloomberg of Hastings; siblings, Neva Sonneman of North Platte, Vickie (Gary) Weber of Sutherland, Mike (Mary) Fisher of North Platte, Patty Fisher of Ash- land and Chuck (Lilly) Fish er of Paxton; grandchildren, Tage Fisher, son of Ben Fisher, Jaxton, Blake and Addison Fisher, children of Josh Fisher and Mckenna Bloomberg, daughter of Mike Bloom - berg, and several nieces and nephews. Services were held Aug. 17 at the First Assembly of God Church. Burial was at the North Platte Cemetery. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com.
