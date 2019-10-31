Florence, Rezac

Florence L. Rezac PRAGUE - Florence L. Rezac, 96, of Prague, died Oct. 26, 2019 in David City. She was born July 26, 1923 to Arthur C. and Doris (Furlong) Rezac on the family farm one mile east of Weston. She grew up in Weston and graduated from Weston High School in 1941. On June 28, 1945 she married August A. Rezac. Florence was a longtime member of Prague Presbyterian Church, Prague American Legion Auxiliary, DAVR No. 18 of Fremont, and Morse Bluff WFLA-ZCBJ. Florence is survived by her daughter Rosemary Rezac of Prague and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by two brothers. Funeral services were held on Oct. 30 at Pruss-Nab-ity Funeral Home. Interment was at Sunrise Cemetery.
