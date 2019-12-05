Fraim, Les

Les H. Fraim WAHOO - Les H. Fraim, 61, of Wahoo, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at his home following a short illness. Les was born Feb. 4, 1958 in Orange, Calif. to Richard and Barbara (MacBeath) Fraim. He graduated from El Modena High School in 1976. On Oct. 23, 1987, he married Debra Petska Gray. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 3 in California and retired from Local No. 571 in Omaha. Les was a talented handyman. He loved his cats, enjoyed fishing and visiting with people. He is survived by his wife Debra Fraim of Wahoo; children Rachel (Pedro) Avalos of Salem, Ore., Sean Fraim of Gates, Ore.; step-children Bobby Patterson of Portland, Ore., Jesse Gray of Pleasant Dale, Karen (Chris) Lawler of Omaha; five grandchildren and step-grand-children; sister Lisa (Jim) LaBine of Corona, Calif.; half-sisters Debbie Johnson and Beverly (Jack) Rose of California; brother-in-law Bob (Lisa) Petska; sister-in-law Sandy Otte; cousin Shawn Otte of Wahoo; nieces, nephews and cousins. Les was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law Judy Petska-Mink, brother-in-law Dan Otte, and sister-in-law Sue Petska. Les requested that no services be held. Pruss Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
