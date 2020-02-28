WAHOO – Frank Bernard Cernik, 91, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Feb. 26, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bessie Cernik; sister, Marie Smith and sister-in-law, Elaine Cernik.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughters, Diane Cernik and Julie Chochon (Scott); sons, Scott Cernik (Pam) and Kevin Cernik; stepchildren, Joni Albers (Rick) and Jami Snow (Mitch); eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Ray Cernik and brother-in-law, Don Smith.
Family will receive friends Sunday, March 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the West Center Chapel followed by a vigil service at 5 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 2, 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St., Gretna,
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo.
Memorials suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna.
Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-cutler. www.heafeyheafey.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.