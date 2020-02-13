Jack Dale French MORSE BLUFF - Jack Dale French, 84, of Morse Bluff, died Feb. 5, 2020. He was born June 2, 1935 to Irl and Lona (Witt) French of Palisades. Jack served two years in the U.S. Army; Jack also went by the names of Mr. Easy, Jackson, Pierre, Stonewall, Cactus Jack and Old Fart. Jack married Leona Witt on Jan. 29, 1963. They moved to Scribner area where they managed a 660 hog unit then moved to Prague in 1985 where they managed their own hog unit. Jack and Leona moved to Morse Bluff in 2004. Jack loved gardening, mowing, falling down the basement stairs and his cats. Jack is survived by his daughters Jackie (Billy) Hare of Maryland, JoAnn (Randy) Prochaska of Morse Bluff; sons Leon French (Lisa) of Prague, Dwight French (Ruth) of Fairbury; brother Wayne (Mary) French of Springfield; sisters Jane (Herb) Davis of South Dakota, Carol (Lonnie) Shafer of York and two grandsons. Jack is preceded in death by Leona, his wife of 54 years, two sisters and a brother. It was Jack's wish to be cremated. There will be no services. His family asks that you remember them by sharing a kind word, a smile and hug those you love.
