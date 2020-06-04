Dennis D. Frohner WAHOO - Dennis D. Frohner, 89, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. He was born Dec. 4, 1930 on a farm near Weston, to James and Josephine (Kucera) Frohner. Dennis attended District 68 Country School. Dennis was drafted into the Army during the Korean War, serving from 1952 to 1954. He was very proud of his time spent in the service. He was stationed in Alaska and experienced some hardships traveling by sea and rail to get to Alaska and back. He met several life-long friends in Alaska. Dennis spent most of his working life as a farmer and raising livestock. He enjoyed Czech music and going to polka dances. He loved Czech food, especially kolaches. Dennis and his sister Gladys moved to Wahoo for their retirement years. He spent his last few years in assisted living facilities, mostly in Saunders House in Wahoo. Dennis is survived by nieces Elaine (Leonard) Stepanek, Rita (Lloyd) Fiala and Jean Tesinsky; nephews Marvin (Mildred) Fujan, Jim (Margaret) Fujan and David Odvody; many cousins, other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by parents James and Josephine Frohner; sisters and brothers-in-law Helen (Jim) Fujan and Agnes (Louis) Tesinsky; sister Gladys Frohner; brother Leonard Frohner; niece Janice Odvody and nephews Eugene Fujan and Louis Tesinsky Jr. A Celebration of Life was held on May 30 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Celebrant was the Rev. Joseph Faulkner. Interment was at the Sunrise North Cemetery, Wahoo. Military honors were provided by the U.S. National Guard and American Legion Post 308. Memorials can be sent to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or American Legion Post 308. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
