Frohner, William

William E. Frohner WAHOO - William E. Frohner, 72, of Wahoo entered into eternal rest on July 27, 2019 at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was born July 26, 1947 in David City to William J. and Emily Ruth (Urbanovsky) Frohner. Bill graduated from David City High School in 1965. On Sept. 14, 1974, he was married to Bernadette Janak at St. Francis Center near David City. Following high school, he started working at the lumber yard in Ulysses for two years, until he started a 35 year career with the Air National Guard as an aircraft mechanic. Bill worked for Mid City Toyota during his time with the Air National Guard. In 1982, he opened Frohner Auto in Wahoo and he sold the business in 1989. Then, Bill started Main Street Auction, where he worked as an auctioneer. His auctioneer business suited his out-going personality very well and supported his hobby of collecting treasures. Bill was known as "Wild Bill" or "Super Dealer." But most of all, he was known as a people person who enjoyed life and a little adventure. He enjoyed racing Go-Karts and piloting small aircraft. Bill was a member of American Legion No. 371. He is survived by wife of 44 years, Bernadette Frohner; children, Brian (Tina) Frohner of Wahoo, Beth Williamsen of Weston, Bret (Ellie) Frohner of Lincoln and Brent (Jacklyn) Frohner of Lincoln; grandchildren, Chelsea, Emily, Julia, Isabelle and Ava; brother, John (Kathleen) Frohner of Lincoln; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by son, Brad R. Frohner; grandson, Christopher B. Schultz; parents, William J. and Emily Froh-ner; and brother, Robert Frohner. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston, with Rev. Matthew Vandewalle as celebrant. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. rosary, all at Church. Interment is at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ulysses, with military honors by the U.S. National Guard and American Legion No. 371. Memorials may be directed in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
