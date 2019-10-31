Geisert, Rose Mary

Rose Mary Geisert LINCOLN - Rose Mary (Castner) Geisert, 86, of Lincoln, died Oct. 23, 2019. Rose Mary was born Nov. 23, 1932 in Auburn, and was baptized in the First Presbyterian Church on Dec. 11, 1932. She attended Athens Elementary School until her family moved to Ashland in 1942 where she graduated from high school in 1950. In 1954, Rose Mary received her Bachelor of Science in music education from the University of Nebraska. While at the university, she became a member of the Chi Omega social sorority and Delta Omicron music sorority and the University Madrigal Singers - the forerunner of the Scarlet and Cream Singers. She taught music two years each in Villisca, Iowa and Greeley, Colo. While in Greeley, she was confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church in 1957. Rose Mary married Gerald L. Geisert on April 13, 1958 at Light Memorial Presbyterian Church in Sidney, and lived on the family farm in Ogallala. In 1958 she joined St. John Lutheran Church in rural Ogallala. Together they raised four children; Elizabeth, Kristin, Timothy and Nathan. On Jan. 26, 1975 she and the family joined St. Paul Lutheran Church in North Platte. For her Savior, Rose Mary was an organist, choir director, Sunday school teacher and member of the Ladies Aid. She served as Lutheran Women's Missionary Society (LWMS) reporter for St. Paul Lutheran Church and served on the LWMS Nebraska Central Plains Circuit Board as secretary. She was also the circuit contact person for the Central Africa Medical Mission in Zambia and Malawi. For her community, Rose Mary directed the Merrie Madrigal Singers of Ogallala from September 1964 to May 1975. She was on the board of the Regional Arts Council from 1991 to 1997 and was membership vice president. Rose Mary served on the Election Board for Keith County, Logan Precinct for many years and was a charter member of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Rose Mary was the leader of the Singing Sisters 4-H Club where she helped with 4-H projects and directed their competitive musical endeavors and pioneered county youth participation in the 4-H Song Contest. Rose Mary was also a substitute teacher for Ogallala Public Schools. She is survived by her brother, Lloyd Castner and his wife Kay of Columbus; her children, the Rev. Paul and Elizabeth Workentine of Roanoke, Va, Kristin Geisert of Lincoln, Timothy and Jennifer Geisert of Lincoln, Nathan and Valarie Geisert of Ogallala; 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Gerry this past August. Funeral service was held Oct. 29 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Lincoln, with Pastor Joel Vogel officiating. Burial was at Ogallala Cemetery in Ogallala on Oct. 30. Memorials may be sent to Lutheran Women's Society. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
