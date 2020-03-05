Leonard Howard Glenn WAHOO - Leonard Howard Glenn, 63, of Wahoo passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at CHI Health Lakeside in Omaha. He was born on Feb. 29, 1956 in Beatrice to Howard Jr. and Shirley (Greenquist) Glenn. Leonard enjoyed spending time with his family, Nebraska football, dogs, volunteering at the animal shelter, fishing and smoking his pipe. Leonard has continued the gift of life by being an organ donor. Leonard is survived by his sister, Linda Vicars of Beatrice; brother, Jerry Glenn and wife Mary of Newton, Kan. and his Region V family. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private family inurnment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary and Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
