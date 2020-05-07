Greff, Hank

Henry (Hank) Geroge Greff LINCOLN - Henry "Hank" George Greff, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Hank was born on July 26, 1935, in Mott, N.D., to Peter and Maggie Greff. He graduated from Mott High School in 1953 and also graduated from the National School of Business, Rapid City, S.D., in 1954. Hank served in the Navy on the USS Ranger from 1954 to 1958. Hank married his best friend, Judy (Teaford), on Sept. 24, 1959, and had three children: Patrick, Todd and Karla. They lived in Rapid City, S.D.; Cody, Burwell and Ashland. Hank was an insurance agent for 35 years and served on the bank board in Cody and Burwell. He was a member of The Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Chamber of Commerce and the Rodeo Board. Hank, the old "son of a buck," enjoyed fishing and was honored with many Master Angler awards. Some of his other favorite past times included bowling, playing horseshoes, cribbage, poker, camping and working in his yard. He assisted Judy with framing her art and was very proud of her talent as an artist. Hank had the biggest heart, valued his friendships, had a great sense of humor, and many "Hankisms" and German ways that everyone adored. Hank was a North Star to his family. He was the No. 1 fan of his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy; sons, Patrick (Jill) Greff and Todd (Saliha) Greff; daughter, Karla (Mickey) Roscoe; grandchildren Shane (Mallory) Greff, Julia Greff (fiancé Jordan Jones), Anne Greff Conley (Jarrod), Peter Greff, Taylor Roscoe (boyfriend Ryan Jones) and Grant Roscoe and great-granddaughter Fiona Jane Greff, A celebration of Hank's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.bmlfh.com.
