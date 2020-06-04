Hageman, Tom

Tom Hagemann WAHOO - Tom Hagemann, 76, of Mead, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home in Mead. He was born Feb. 27, 1944 in Norfolk, to Louis and Irma (Selting) Hagemann. Tom attended St. John the Baptist School in Petersburg. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War until he was honorably discharged in 1965. On May 26, 1972, he was united in marriage to Maren "Marty" (Lundy) Conrad in Omaha. Tom farmed several years with his father, and worked as a truck driver for United AG and ShurFine. He then became an owner/operator of Lazy H Trucking. Tom was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus No. 1833. He was a lifetime member of OOIDA, former member of the Teamsters Union, past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and a former scoutmaster for the Yutan Boy Scout Troop. Tom enjoyed watching baseball, attending rodeos, playing cards, especially pitch and pinochle, and he loved to travel. He is survived by wife of 48 years, Maren "Marty" Hagemann; children, Roger (Kim) Conrad of Lincoln, Merle (Suzanne) Hagemann of O'Neill, Patricia (Bret) Ketelsen of Magnet and Jon (Stacy) Hagemann of Papillion; 14 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Irma Hagemann. Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 6 at St. James Catholic Church in Mead. Celebrant was the Rev. Michael Morin. Interment was at St. James Cemetery in Mead. Military honors by U.S. National Guard, American Legion #82 or VFW #4502. Memorials have been established to the Wahoo Senior Center, Make-A-Wish Nebraska or Nebraska Truck Convoy/Special Olympics. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
