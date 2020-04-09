Hall, Donna

Donna L. Hall WAHOO - Dona L. Hall, 87, died March 30, 2020. She was born June 1, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Hall. Survivors include children Bobbi, Mike (Jo Ann), Pat, Tim (Wendy) and Rob (Shelli) Hall; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Cards can be sent to Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, PO Box 127, Wahoo, 68066. Flowers may be sent to the nurses and staff at South Haven Living Center, 1400 Mark Drive, Wahoo.
