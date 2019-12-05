Heldt, Lois

Lois L. Heldt YUTAN - Lois Louisa Jordan Heldt, 92, of Yutan, died Nov. 29, 2019 at South Haven Nursing Home in Wahoo. She was born on Sept. 10, 1927 near Ithaca, to Herman and Gertrude (Hageman) Jordan. She grew up on the farm and graduated from Ceresco High School at age 16. Lois married Irvin Heldt on Jan. 16, 1949 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Yutan, and they were blessed with two sons: Steven and Rick. Lois and Irvin raised their family on the same farm that Irvin was born and raised on. Lois received a teaching certificate from Luther College in Wahoo, where she also played basketball. She began her first job at a rural school near Ithaca before transferring to Yutan Public Schools. She followed this with a short stint in Wann, then returning to Yutan, eventually serving as the librarian. Lois returned to school in the 1960s to complete her undergraduate work at Midland College before receiving her master's degree in library science from UNL. After retiring, she served two terms on Yutan Board of Education. Lois was an avid sports fan, enjoying her son's athletic endeavors, Husker football and volleyball and enjoyed sewing and quilting. She loved to travel within the United States and internationally. Lois was a member of the Yutan American Legion Auxiliary all of her adult life and served numerous terms as an officer. She enjoyed life and teaching young people. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Gertrude; husband Irvin; sisters Ruby and Mildred and brothers Wilbur, Fred, Harold and Harr. She is survived by sons Steven of Lexington and Ricky of Yutan; brother Cecil Jordan of Springfield, Mo. and many nieces, nephews and extended family. A gathering luncheon was held on Tuesday at the Yutan Country Club. Private Interment was at Hollst Lawn Cemetery in Yutan. Memorials have been established to the Yutan Legion Auxiliary or the Yutan Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be sent to www.reichmuthfuneral homes.com Reichmuth Funeral Home, Yutan, in charge of arrangements.
