Hergenrader, Steven

Steven Hergenrader CERESCO - Steven "Her-gie" Hergenrader, 65, of rural Ceresco, passed away at home Sept. 30, 2019. He was born Sept. 27, 1954 in Lincoln, to Harold and Mary Jane (Adler) Hergenrader. He was a lifelong farmer, owner/operator of S & H Trucking; Steve played button accordion in several polka bands and was inducted into the Accordion Hall of Fame. He was a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA). He is survived by his wife, Cindy; parents, Harold and Mary Hergenrader; sister, Karen (Duane) Edstrom; nieces, Melissa Kerr and Kristin Edstrom; nephew, Daniel Edstrom; great-nieces Victoria and Samantha Kerr; great-nephew, Alex Kerr; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jacki and Adrian Sima. Funeral service was held Saturday at Davey Hall in Davey. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left online at metcalffuneral-services.com.
To view one of our latest e-Editions, click an image below.
Most Popular
-
Recall on council member Gerdes initiated
-
JFK reunion weekend notes anniversary
-
City Council declares two dangerous dogs
-
Saunders County Public Record
-
Saunders County tire collection event draws large crowd
-
Schools unite for Chvatal benefit
-
‘Glamping’ comes to Ashland area
-
Poultry operation in Morse Bluff approved
-
Saturday Morning Scoreboard
-
Two collisions reported in area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.