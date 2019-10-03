Heyen, Harold

Harold M. Heyen CERESCO - Harold M. Heyen, 87, of Ceresco, passed away Sept. 25, 2019, in Wahoo. He was born Nov. 13, 1931, to George and Mary (Garrels) Heyen in Deshler. Harold was a lifelong farmer alongside his family. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Saunders County Livestock Association for many years. Harold enjoyed time spent with family and friends, traveling, and playing cards. He is survived by sons, Larry (Pat) Heyen; Arnold (Deb) Heyen; Stanley (Jo) Heyen; daughter, Idonna (Doug) Burbach, all of Ceresco; grandchildren, Nat- alie (Matt) Echtenkamp, Miranda (Jeff) Kliment, Patrick (Jenna) Heyen, Nicole (Bobby) Draper, Tyler (Alysha) Heyen, Amber Heyen, Ashley Heyen and friend Ian White, Jessica Heyen, Kaitlyn Heyen, Jeremy Burbach, Nathan Burbach, Michelle (Alex) Rezac; great-grandchildren, Ben and Morgan Kliment, Oliver and Lucy Echtenkamp, William and Reid Heyen and Chase Draper; brothers, Leonard (Jurita) Heyen and Walter (Blanche) Heyen; brothers-in-law, Leland (Carol) Swanson of Lincoln and Loren (Naomi) Swanson of Wahoo. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Joyce, brothers Alvin, Bill, Louis, Richard, Ernie, Clarence and sister Dorothy Sorge. Funeral service was held Sept. 30 at Grace Lutheran Church, rural Wahoo. Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church or the Ceresco Fire Department. Condolences left online at metcalffuneralservices.com
