Hines, Donna

Donna Hines MORSE BLUFF - Donna M. Hines, 85, Morse Bluff, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont. Donna was born Nov. 21, 1934 to Ignac and Ella (Mares) Curda on a farm northwest of Plasi. She was a 1952 graduate of Prague High School and a graduate of Midland College in Fremont. Donna taught in Saunders County School Districts 19 and 94. On May 26, 1956, Donna married Arnold Hines at the Presbyterian Church in Prague. The couple lived in Prague for seven years, until moving to the family farm near Morse Bluff in 1963, where they raised hogs and farmed. She was a member of the Morse Bluff American Legion Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Grace Kasper and infant grandson, Samuel Minarick. She is survived by her husband, Arnold; twin daughters, Sharen (Steve) Minarick of Morse Bluff and Karen (Tim) Cech of Rochelle, Ill.; sons, Allen (Linda) Hines of Lincoln and Greg (Maria) Hines of Morse Bluff; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral service was held Feb. 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. The Rev. Scott Jensen officiated. Burial was at Killian Cemetery near Morse Bluff. Memorials have been established to the Morse Bluff Fire and Rescue, North Bend Fire and Rescue and the Morse Bluff American Legion Auxiliary. Online condolences may be left at www. mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, was in charge of arrangements.
