Hladky, Margaret

Magaret Hladky PRAGUE - Margaret Hladky, 66, of Prague, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her residence of natural causes. Margaret was born on Aug. 7, 1953 to Emil and Sylvia (Kucera) Hladky. She attended rural school District 48 before going on to Brainard East Butler, graduating in 1971. Margaret lived in the Butler County area for many years, until moving to Prague in 2010, where she resided until her death. Margaret worked as a salesperson at the Ben Franklin store in Wahoo and also was a short order cook for a cafe in Wahoo. She later went to work at the John Deere dealership as a parts person, until she retired due to health. Margaret loved spending time with family and friends and would easily make conversation with everyone. She enjoyed telling jokes, shopping, had a good sense of humor and loved to go to polka dances and listen to polka music. In her younger years, she would help her mother bake and always enjoyed the Czech foods. She loved animals, especially her cats. She also enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles and crocheting. She and her friend Elmer would go dancing almost every weekend, until his passing in 2010. Margaret is survived by her cousin and closest friend, Marcella Frank of David City, as well as several other cousins and friends in the area. She was preceded in death by her parents, her special friend, Elmer Haba, and several cousins. Funeral service was held on Monday, March 2 at Chermok Funeral Home in David City with Pastor Dale Coates officiating. Burial was in Bohemian National Cemetery of Brainard. Chermok Funeral Home of David City was in charge of arrangements.
