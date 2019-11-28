Hofpar, Rosalyn

Rosalyn A. Hofpar DAVID CITY - Rosalyn A. Hofpar, 87, of David City, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City. Rosalyn was born on Oct. 8, 1932 on the farm near Weston, to Ignac and Agnes (Chmelka) Hula. She attended District 68 Grade School and graduated from Brainard High School in 1949. She attended Midland College receiving her teaching certificate and went on to teach country school for five years near Touhy. On June 3, 1953, she married John Hofpar at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church, Plasi. Six children were born to this union. After her marriage, they moved to Loma where Rosalyn was homemaker, wife and mother. In 1973, her husband, John, passed away and one year later she started work at St. Joseph's Villa in the laundry department. She worked there until 1988, when she took a job at the hospital as cook. She remained at the hospital until she retired in 1993. After retirement, she raised a large garden, canned, and was an excellent baker, her specialties were kolaches, cinnamon rolls and bread. She would also help out her family by babysitting her grandchildren. Rosalyn was past member of Holy Trinity/St. Luke's PPCW, and a current member of St. Mary's PCCW. She was very involved with her family and all their activities at school or in the community. Rosalyn is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Doug) White of Ulysses, Janet (Larry) Timoney of David City; daughter-in-law, LuAnn Hofpar of Loma; eight grandchildren, Craig (Laura) Meysenburg, Linda (Zach) Wetovick, Michael Hofpar, Daniel and Deborah White, Alison, Brandon and Jack Timoney; four great- grandchildren: Colin, Natalie and Morgan Meysenburg and Cooper Wetovick. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John in 1973; three infant sons, John Paul in 1954, David in 1957 and Joseph in 1962; granddaughter, Danielle White in 1995 and son, Kenneth in 2009. Funeral Mass was held on Nov. 21 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City. Burial was at St. Luke's Catholic Cemetery, Loma. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City. Memorials have been established in care of the family. On-line tributes can be made at www.chermok -funeralhome.com.
