Hogg, Robert

Robert W. Hogg NORFOLK - Robert W. Hogg, 85, of Norfolk, formerly of Mead, entered into rest on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Norfolk Veteran's Home in Norfolk. He was born Dec. 28, 1933 in Lincoln, to Phillip and Martha (Dunham) Hogg. Bob graduated from Omaha Tech High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged. Bob worked for many years as a security guard at Western Electric in Omaha. Bob was a lifetime member of Yutan American Legion Post 262 and VFW Post 4502. He was a member of 40 & 8, the Mead fire and rescue department and the Fraternal Order of Police Officers. He loved his garden and his cats. Bob was an animal lover and he loved par- ticipating in activities with his military organizations. He also served as an ombudsman for local nursing homes. He was a hard worker and he and Grace took good care of each other always with joy and humor (loving care). He was very active as a Boy Scout Adult Leader and took great pride in teaching students to be proud of being American. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Hogg; sons, Ronald Dean (Terressa) Hogg of Frederick, Okla., James Lee (Tammy) Hogg of Fremont and Dale Steven (Laura) Hogg of Brandon, Fla.; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brother, William (Nancy) Hogg of Idaho Falls, Idaho and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by wife, Grace Hogg; grand- daughter, Heather Hogg and parents, Phillip and Martha Hogg. Funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Military honors will be provided by U.S. National Guard, American Legion Post 82 and VFW Post 4502. Interment will be at Morn- ingside Cemetery, Mead. Memorials have been established to the Norfolk Veteran's Home, Norfolk. Visit www.marcysvoboda. com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
