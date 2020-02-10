WAHOO – Holly M. Givens, 35, of Wahoo passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5 at her home. She was born Dec. 20, 1984 in Wahoo to Ronald Givens and Janelle (Harnett) Givens.
Holly was a graduate of Mead High School. She enjoyed spending time at the lake, camping and relaxing with her children and family. She loved Spanish love songs, crazy-loud rap music, large cups of coffee and flowers. Those who knew her will miss the happy times, especially her sense of humor and laugh.
She is survived by her children, Bailey Dietrich, Liam Santos; mother, Janelle Givens (Kenn Hulse); father, Ronald Givens; siblings, Joshua (Penny) Givens, Maegan Lamprecht (Jared Hatra); nephews and niece, Zain Smith, Zachery Lamprecht and Lexi Lamprecht and special friend, David Velez.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Korbin Dietrich.
Funeral service will be held Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Pastor Scott Carlson will officiate. Internment will be at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo.
Visitation will be Monday, Feb 10, 5 to 7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home.
Memorials in care of family for future designation.
Visi www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences.
Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.