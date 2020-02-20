Gerald Hopkins WESTON - Gerald Hopkins, 75, of Weston, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 22, 1944 in Stroudsburg, Penn. to Jacob and Charlotte (Jones) Hopkins. Gerald proudly served in the U.S. Air Force entering in 1963 and was honorably discharged from his duties in 1967. He worked as a mechanic for most of his years; he also worked at Dillon Nissan and Heritage Insurance in Lincoln and the Hershey M&M Factory in Hackettstown, N.J. Gerald enjoyed golfing, playing the guitar, guns, hunting and anything to do with the "Ol' West." He is survived by his children, Dawn (Dalyan) Jordan of Bee and Christine (Eric) Cejka of Weston; grandchildren, Bradley Oppelt, Shelby Oppelt, Colby Oppelt, Elise Cejka, Holly Cejka and E.J. Cejka; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Bentley and Peyton Oppelt and special close friends, Kathleen and Floyd Cornell of Wahoo. He was preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Charlotte Hopkins and sister, Darlene Hopkins. Private family services will be held later. Memorials have been established to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Gerald's name Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.