Horacek, Helen

Helen Horacek BRAINARD - Helen Horacek, 86, of Brainard, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at David Place in David City. Helen was born April 10, 1933, in Schuyler to Charles F. and Emma (Barta) Novak. After graduating from high school, she earned a bachelor's degree from Midland Lutheran College. She taught school at District 37 in Brainard, Prague and District 74 of Saunders County for over 21 years. She also substituted in Weston. On Nov. 29, 1958, she married Zdenek "Sid" Sedlacek. They had two children and Sid died Dec. 8, 1978. She married Donald Horacek on Dec. 27, 1986, at the Presbyterian Church in Prague. Helen loved teaching and always had a Christmas program regardless of the size of her class. Not one for the spotlight, she was nonetheless featured on "Postcard from Nebraska" on CBS with Charles Kuralt and Roger Welsh. Helen was a member of the Prague Presbyterian Church, the Prague Legion Auxiliary and was well known in the area for playing the organ at church and for many area funerals. She loved the farm, riding tractors, caring for livestock and especially enjoyed mowing. She and Don would take two mowers to the church cemetery southwest of Prague and help in the cleanup and mowing. Helen is survived by her husband, Donald Horacek of Brainard; daughter, Kelly (Todd) Luth of Little Rock, Ark.; son Rusty (Pam) Sedlacek of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Cameron (Whitney) Luth of Little Rock, Courtney (John-Mark) Holden of Louisville, Texas, Jamie (Nate) Smith of Gretna, Jessika Sedlacek of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren, Elliot Luth and Brooks Smith and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Sid Sedlacek and one brother, Elmer Novak The Rev. Lonnie Eischlimann conducted a private graveside service for the family on Monday in the Prague National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.revblue jeans.com.
