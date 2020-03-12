Hraban, Deloris

Deloris (Dottie) Hraban WAHOO - Deloris "Dottie" Hraban, 91, of Wahoo, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 2, 2020, at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. She was born Jan. 17, 1929 in Wahoo, to John and Cecilia (Bartek) Leitgeb. Dottie graduated from Wahoo High School. On June 29, 1948, she was united in marriage to John Hraban at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Dottie enjoyed her time living and working at Ash-Ka-Nam Resort in Orr, Minn. She also worked for Haven House in Wahoo where she always brought fun and excitement to the residents. Dottie was very carefree and fun-loving and she enjoyed cooking, baking and collecting her dolls and eagles. She is survived by children, Dan (Judy) Hraban of Weston, Don (Annette) Hraban of Morse Bluff, Lynne (Dic) Divis of Gypsum, Colo. and Mark (Lynette) Hraban of Orr, Minn; grandchildren, Jason (Karri) Hraban, Aaron (Stefanie) Hraban, Jeremy (Becka) Hraban, Nichole (Dan) Chvatal, Nic (Amanda) Jurgens, Cassandra Jurgens, Brett (Katie) Hraban, Stephanie (Brad) Reynolds, Jamie Divis, Travis Divis, Mindy (Mike) Wallace and Cole (Kari) Hraban; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jurgens of North Bend and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hraban; daughter, Sandy Jurgens; infant son, Jeffrey Hraban; parents, John and Cecilia Leitgeb; siblings, Patricia Jasa, LaVerne Wonka and AnnaBelle Vermeline and son-in-law, Richard Jurgens. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St., Weston. Celebrant will be the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery, Weston. Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Svoboda Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.