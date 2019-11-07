Hynek, Dorothy

Dorothy M. Hynek WAHOO - Dorothy Mae Hynek, 88, of Wahoo, formerly of Morse Bluff, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31 at the South Haven Living Center in Wahoo. Dorothy was born Dec. 14, 1930 to Nicholas and Mary (Novotny) Wagner in Morse Bluff. Dorothy attended Morse Bluff District 14 and North Bend High School in North Bend, graduating in 1948. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Raymond W. Hynek in Macomb, Ill. Raymond passed away Sept. 15, 1979. She was a life resident of Morse Bluff. She reported news for the Wahoo Newspaper and delivered the Fremont Tribune for 12 years. Dorothy enjoyed babysitting neighborhood children and helping her elderly neighbors with housekeeping, raking their yards or picking up their mail and other services. She enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends downtown. She did this all with love and kindness in her heart. Dorothy and Ray loved and enjoyed meeting and socializing at parties with the American Legion Post 340 and the American Legion Ladies for over 36 years. Dorothy was a lifetime member of Western Fraternal Life Association (ZCBJ) lodge and enjoyed the members and meetings throughout the years. Dorothy was a former member of the United Methodist churches of Morse Bluff and North Bend. Dorothy was active in the church as a Sunday school teacher and summer bible school teacher. She belonged to the United Methodist Women and attended bible studies. Dorothy would sometimes fill in as a lay leader for the reverend if they couldn't make it to Sunday's services. Dorothy enjoyed dancing at Scotts Lake East Ballroom or the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler before and after her marriage to Ray. In her later years, when she dated Ray's brother Arthur Hynek, they danced in the local bars. Dorothy loved her family and extended families including brothers-in-law, wives, nieces, nephews and their families. She was close to and loved her aunts and uncles and all her cousins on both sides of the family. Dorothy missed her past pets, four different dogs and numerous cats through the years. She is survived by her son, Daniel (Carol) Hynek of Uehling; daughters, Judy (Larry) Wesely of Malmo and Beverly (Charles) Paquette of Lee Summit, Mo. and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; daughter, Shirley Cerny and sister, Carolyn Wagner. Funeral service was Nov. 4. at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. The Rev. Douglas Smith officiated. Burial was at Prague National Cemetery in Prague. Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
To view one of our latest e-Editions, click an image below.
Most Popular
-
Saunders County Public Record
-
Vehicle, sign damaged in Highway 79 accident
-
Stories abound after 40 years on job
-
Saunders County Public Record
-
City declares dog owner irresponsible
-
Saunders County Dispatch
-
Saturday Morning Playoff Scoreboard
-
Karlie Ann Marie Camp
-
Reaction to new Wanahoo Education Building positive
-
Kavan, Louis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.