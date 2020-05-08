LINCOLN – Ivan Boettner, 89, passed quietly into rest May 4, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born in Bennet, Feb. 10, 1931, to Earnest and Bernice (Holland) Boettner.
Ivan married Doris Jean Nelson July 28, 1951 and they resided in Alvo for 63 years until moving to Lincoln in 2016. Doris and Ivan were blessed with five children, 15 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. A Korean war veteran, Ivan started his civilian career with the Burlington Northern railroad, after which he became the water superintendent for Alvo, also working with area farmers.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Doris; daughters, Gail (Brad) Swiggart, Deb (Bill) Swanson, Patti Boettner and Pam (Kim) Poole; 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; son, Douglas; brother Clyde; sister Dorothy and her husband Bob Brehm and a nephew Michael Brehm.
Services are pending.
Memorials may be sent to the family for future designations. May he rest in peace.
