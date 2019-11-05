WAVERLY – John A. Huls, 88, of Waverly, died Nov. 2, 2019. He was born July 26, 1931 in Beatrice to Ralph and Johanna (Ackerman) Huls. John was a retired truck driver for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph. He served in the Nebraska Army National Guard and was a member of the Izaak Walton League and the Ashland Gun Club.
Survivors include brother, Harm Huls, Beatrice; granddaughter, Tammy (Dan) Onwiler, Royse, Texas; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irma; daughter, Melinda; grandsons, Blaine, John and Bob Skala; brothers, LeRoy and Donald; sisters, Wilma, Viola, Donna May, Darlene and Emma.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday Nov. 9, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 10851 N 148th St., Waverly.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday at Roper & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 “O” St., Lincoln.
Condolences may be sent online at roperandsons.com.
