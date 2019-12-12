Johnson, Carol

Carol Bernice Johnson FREMONT - Carol Bernice Johnson, 95, of Fremont, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Nye Square in Fremont. Carol was born Sept. 19, 1924 in Fairbury, to Conrad and Eleanor (Moser) Chancellor. She grew up in Fairbury, and graduated from Fairbury High School in 1942. Carol moved to Lincoln, and started working at JC Penney. She was united in marriage to Elwyn Johnson on Aug. 23, 1959 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lincoln. After marriage they moved to Mead, before moving to the family farm in 1965. Elwyn preceded Carol in death on June 18, 2007 and she moved to Fremont. Carol was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was involved in the Ladies Aid, Eunice Circle and Friendship in Christ Bible Study. She taught Sunday school for several years and was the church organist in Fairbury. Carol was a member of the River City Theatre Organ Society. Her favorite hobby was quilting. Carol is survived by her four sons, Greg (Stacia) Johnson, Jeff (Ellen) Johnson, Kent (Jo-Ann) Johnson, and Curt (Terri Kyes) all of Fremont; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Helen Chancellor of Lincoln, Joyce Carden of Omaha and Joan Blankenship of Battle Creek Michigan. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elwyn; brother, Robert Chancellor and stepfather, John Allan. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Morningside Cemetery in Mead. Memorials have been established to Trinity Lutheran Organ Fund or Katy Comfort Dog Ministry. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont, in charge of arrangements.
