Johnson, Susan

Susan (Sue) D. Johnson ITHACA - Susan "Sue" D. Johnson, 65, of Ithaca, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln. She was born May 10, 1955 in Portland, Ore. to Harold and Marilyn (Hendry) Craig. She graduated from Crete High School in 1973 and attended Doane College for two years. She was united in marriage on Aug. 23, 1986 to Steven Johnson at Indian Hills Community Church in Lincoln. Sue was a full time domestic goddess. Sue was a very active person and was always on the move, she was rarely home. She was involved in church youth groups, kids' camps, sponsored several kids with Food for the Hungry and Child Fund International, Tiny Hands and helped with decorating the church for ladies events and weddings. She was always willing to watch anyone's kids. She enjoyed gardening, pottery, tie-dye, playing cards, reading her Bible, journaling, making cards and drinking wine and coffee on her front porch. She loved to travel, especially to Cannon Beach in Oregon. You could always pick Sue out in a crowd, she was known for her lime green outfits. Sue loved being a farm wife and she loved being on the farm. Sue is survived by her husband, Steve Johnson; children, Joshua (Cori) Johnson of Ithaca and Rachael Johnson of Lincoln; siblings, Gordon (Marcia) Craig, Cameron (Susan) Craig, Diane Gates and Carolyn Buxton; step-sister, Charlene Leach and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Craig; mother, Marilyn (Clifford) Gates and step-father, Clifford Gates. A funeral service was held on Wednesday at Riverview Community Church, Ashland. Pastor Anthony Pratt officiated. Memorials can be sent in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
