MORSE BLUFF – Joie Kavan, 97 of Morse Bluff passed away July 2, 2019 at Edgewood Vista in Fremont. He was born Nov. 4, 1921 in rural Morse Bluff to Joe L. and Tillie (Mach) Kavan. He attended District No. 54 country school. Joie faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in France and the Philippines in the European and Pacific Theaters. He entered into active duty on March 16, 1944 at Ft. Leavenworth, Kan, and was honorably discharged on May 12, 1946 in Ft. Douglas, Utah.
After the war, Joie was united in marriage to Alice Ostry on Aug. 26, 1947 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague. From this union three children were born, Marvin, Joe and Connie. Joie was a lifelong farmer who lived on a farm with his family northeast of Wahoo until 1966, before moving to the family homestead south of Morse Bluff.
Joie enjoyed listening to polka music, playing cards and sipping on coffee with his friends. He was a member of the American Legion No. 340, VFW No. 8223 and American Veterans No. 20. He was a charter member of VFW No. 8223. In September of 2008, Joie was honored to participate in the third World War II Honors Flight to Washington, D.C. He was also a member of the Morse Bluff Rural Fire Department, a 50 year member of the Morse Bluff Z.C.B.J. Lodge No. 9, Nebraska Feeders and the NFO (National Farmers Organization).
Joie is survived by his children, Marvin (Susan) Kavan of Burns, Tenn., Joe (Jean) Kavan of Morse Bluff and Connie Ruppert of Fremont; seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters; siblings, Maxine (Bernard) Kratky, Lester (Marlene) Kavan and Joan Kavan; many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Kavan; parents, Joe and Tillie Kavan; siblings, George Kavan, Helen Settles, Richard Kavan, Ruben Kavan and Marcella Shestak.
Funeral service with military honors was July 6 at Morse Bluff American Legion Hall Post No. 340. Final Call was given by Morse Bluff Rural Fire Department. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may go to American Legion 340 or Morse Bluff Rural Fire Department. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
