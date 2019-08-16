LINCOLN – Joyce A. Kucera, 82, of Lincoln entered into rest Aug. 14, 2019 at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo.
She was born Oct. 16, 1936 in Wahoo to Gordon and Sylvia (Siemsen) Nelson. She graduated from Wahoo High School. On Oct. 15, 1955, she was united in marriage to Donald L. Kucera at First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo. She worked for many years at the ASC office in Lincoln.
Joyce was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo, Women of the Moose Lodge No. 175 in Lincoln, BN Campers Club, “The Kazoos” and BN Clown Club. She always put family first and she kept very detailed records of her family. Joyce also enjoyed crocheting for her family.
Through the good times and the bad, Joyce often said, “If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
She is survived by sister, Fern Jansa; nieces and nephews, Randy (Eva Egr) Jansa, Jon and Lori Williams, Bill Jr. and Sharon Semrad, Russell and Rhonda Andresen and Bradley Semrad; and many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Donald L. “Kootch” Kucera; parents, Gordon and Sylvia Nelson; sister, Linda L. Semrad; and brothers-in-law, Donald L. Jansa and Bill Semrad Sr.
Visitation is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18 at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo. Funeral Service is 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at First Presbyterian Church in Wahoo, with Pastor John Noble officiating. Interment is at St. John Cemetery in Weston.
Memorials may go in care of the family or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.marcysvoboda.com.
