Kavan, Dorothy

Dorothy A. Kavan MORSE BLUFF - Dorothy A. Kavan, 87, of Morse Bluff, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Nye Pointe in Fremont, Nebraska. Funeral mass was held Jan. 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Cedar Hill. Memorials have been established to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Morse Bluff Fire Department, American Legion Post 340 at Morse Bluff, the Morse Bluff/North Bend Veterans Memorial Park and Kindred Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorial chapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Kavan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.