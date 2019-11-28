KAVAN, JOAN

Joan Kavan WAHOO - Joan Kavan, 80, of Wahoo, entered into rest on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo. She was born Oct. 18, 1939 on a farm near Morse Bluff to Joseph L. and Tillie (Mach) Kavan. She attended country school District 54 to the eighth grade. Joan enjoyed her books, music, embroidery, writing and playing cards. She was a member of the Prague WFLA Lodge No. 29 for 75 years. She lived at the Saunders Medical Center for many years. She is survived by a sister, Maxine (Bernard) Kratky of Prague; a brother, Lester (Marlene) Kavan of Urban- dale, Iowa and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Tillie Kavan; brothers, Joie, George, Richard and Ruben Kavan and sisters, Helen Settles and Marcella Shestak. A family graveside memorial service was held at the Schuyler Cemetery, officiated by Ruby Urban. Arrangements by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
